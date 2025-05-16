Kirkwood confidently predicts Andretti Global is favorite to win Indianapolis 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS — There was zero hesitation from Kyle Kirkwood when he asked if he and his Andretti Global teammates are favorites to challenge for both the pole and the Indianapolis 500 victory.
''We're either the best, or we are very, very close to that,'' Kirkwood said. ''We are very positive at this time and very confident.''
Those who might disagree? Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who has been fast all week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and two-time reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, winner of four of the first five races this season.
The three-car Andretti team, though? Few had even uttered their names before Kirkwood's bold prediction ahead of Fast Friday, the day teams get a 100 horsepower boost to prepare for this weekend's two-day qualifying session.
Guess people just weren't paying attention. Kirkwood is, after all, the only driver this season so far to beat Palou with his April victory on the downtown streets of Long Beach, California.
''I think they look very strong both speed-wise and traffic running,'' said Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, who then cautioned ''don't count out the Penskes. They're going to have rockets just like they did last year.''
Newgarden beat O'Ward on the final lap last year to win his second consecutive Indy 500, and Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin, Will Power and Newgarden swept the front row in qualifying last season.
There are 34 drivers going for the 33 spots in the field in Saturday and Sunday qualifying, meaning one car will fail to make the ''The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'' Among them is NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who for the second year will attempt ''The Double'' and try to complete 1,100-miles between the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in North Carolina.