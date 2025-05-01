Kirk's hits winning single in 10th, Blue Jays rally past Red Sox 7-6 in Giolito's return

Kirk and Varsho started the rebound from a 6-0 deficit with back-to-back homers in the sixth off Giolito, who made his Red Sox debut more than 15 months after signing a a $38.5 million. two-year contract, Giolito didn't pitch last season because of a partial tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, then had been sidelined since spring training due to a strained left hamstring.