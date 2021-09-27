COUSINS AT HIS BEST

The quarterback was effective and efficient against the Seahawks on Sunday, but his stats were only his 11th-best game as a Viking, ranked according to passer rating. Here's his best five games, and how his numbers stacked up from Sunday's 30-17 victory:

11/8/20 vs. Lions (W, 34-20)

13 of 20, 220 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 141.7 passer rating

10/20/19 at Lions (W, 42-30)

24 of 34, 338 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 141.5 passer rating

9/8/19 vs. Falcons (W, 28-12)

8 of 10, 98 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 140.8 passer rating

11/22/20 vs. Cowboys (L, 31-28)

22 of 30, 314 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 140.1 passer rating

10/6/19 at Giants (W, 28-10)

22 of 27, 306 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 138.6 passer rating

Sunday vs. Seahawks (W, 30-17)

30 of 38, 323 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 128.4 passer rating