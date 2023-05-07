CLEVELAND — Minnesota's Alex Kirilloff broke up a no-hit bid by Cleveland's Cal Quantrill with a two-out single in the seventh inning.

Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch. The ball was picked up by right fielder Will Brennan.

Cleveland leads 2-0.

Quantrill is a 28-year-old right-hander and a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Alex Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.

José Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play. Quantrill pumped his fist as he walked off the mound.

