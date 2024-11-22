Kirill Petrenko finds leading the Berlin Philharmonic means 100 opinions and 100 expectations

''Originally, I came from Russia. Bruckner for me was absolutely -- I couldn't even touch it. I didn't know how to do it,'' he said. ''Then I came to Austria, and I had, so to say, my second childhood in Austria, since I was 18, and of course, there I heard a lot of Bruckner. I saw a lot of mountains, high mountains. I visited a lot of special Austrian kitchens and wurst hauses and, yes, I started to understand a little bit.''