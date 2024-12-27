DALLAS – Kirill Kaprizov, the NHL’s fourth-leading scorer, will miss tonight’s Wild game against the Stars.
Wild scoring leader Kirill Kaprizov won’t play tonight in Dallas
Kaprizov, who is the league’s fourth-leading scorer, has a lower-body injury and didn’t make the trip to Texas.
The 27-year-old winger, who has 50 points in 34 games and is second in the league with 23 goals, has an unspecified lower-body injury and did not travel with the team here out of the Christmas break.
Wild coach John Hynes will address the injury issue after today’s morning skate. The game is at 7 p.m. at American Airlines Arena.
The Wild are also without center Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), winger Jakub Lauko (lower body) and defenseman Jake Middleton (upper body). After tonight, the Wild play at home Sunday against Ottawa and Tuesday against Nashville.
Before the holiday layoff, the Wild halted a season-long, four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over Chicago while getting two regulars back from injury. Goalie Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, and right winger Yakov Trenin assisted on two goals in the game.
The victory improved the Wild to 6-4-2 against the Central Division, but they have struggled against the playoff teams. They have only one victory in their past seven games against. Dallas.
The Wild recalled two forwards, Brendan Gaunce and Devin Shore, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
The Stars beat the Wild 2-1 on Nov. 16 as goalie Jake Oettinger, a Lakeville native, improved to 6-0-1 in his career against the Wild with a .917 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average.
Dallas will be missing center Tyler Seguin (hip) and defenseman Matt Dumba (upper body) in tonight’s game.
Kaprizov is second in the league with 23 goals, but didn't make the trip to Texas because of a lower-body injury.