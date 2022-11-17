PORTLAND, Ore. — Isiah Kirby's 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday.
Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Jayden Upshaw finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Geoducks (0-3). Lane Kennedy added 10 points and six steals for Evergreen State. Caleb Washington also had six points.
NEXT UP
Portland State visits Oregon State in its next matchup on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
