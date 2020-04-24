Kirby Puckett invited Twins teammates to hop on his back and let him lead the way for Game 6 of the 1991 World Series. And now the jersey from the Twins’ most memorable moment that came off his back has a new home.

The crown jewel of a 158-lot online auction of Puckett’s personal collection sold for a final bid of $158,430. The auction picked up significant traction late Thursday night and extended for two hours. After 32 bids, the auction ended just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

The other big-ticket item in the collection, Puckett’s 1986 Rawlings Gold Glove Award (the first of six in his career), sold for $43,681. His Silver Slugger Award from that same year went for $36,100. Bidding for a game-worn gray road jersey from the 1987 season went past 1:30 a.m. Friday and sold for $27,121.

The auction was operated by Vintage Sports Authentics of Maple Grove.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Kirby Puckett Memorial Fund as well as various charities assisting with the community’s effort to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, said Tonya Puckett-Miller, the former wife of the late Twins star.

Puckett, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2001, died in 2006 from a stroke.

“My kids share their father’s generous heart,” Puckett-Miller told the Star Tribune earlier this month. Her children, Catherine and Kirby Jr., live near her and her husband in the Twin Cities. “It’s time, and I think that’s what Kirby would have wanted as well.”