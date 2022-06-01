BALTIMORE — George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners to a 10-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Trammell hit an RBI double in the second when his grounder up the middle caromed off second base and into shallow center field. Shortstop Jorge Mateo appeared to be in decent position to field the ball before the bizarre bounce. Seattle added two more runs that inning and then four in the third.

Kirby (1-1) struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. The rookie right-hander also went six scoreless innings in his debut May 8 against Tampa Bay, but he settled for a no-decision.

Reliever Bryan Baker (1-3) got the first four outs as essentially an opener for the Orioles, but he allowed an RBI double to Julio Rodríguez in the first. Zac Lowther came on with two on and one out in the second after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game. He allowed six runs — five earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

Trammell was Lowther's first hitter, and his grounder off second base turned into a double that made it 2-0. Cal Raleigh followed with a sacrifice fly, and Jesse Winker hit a run-scoring single.

The following inning, Trammell hit a sacrifice fly, Raleigh added a two-run single, and after a two-out error by third baseman Ramón Urías, Ty France made it 8-0 with an RBI single.

Lowther didn't allow a hit after the third inning until Dylan Moore tripled with two outs in the seventh. Trammell followed with a run-scoring single.

Rodríguez was ejected by plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately after taking a called third strike in the eighth.

Infielder Chris Owings pitched the ninth for the Orioles and allowed an RBI double by Trammell.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis did not play, and manager Scott Servais said a stint on the concussion list was possible. "The ball hit him in the shoulder and then kind of ricocheted and hit him in the head the other night," he said. ... Servais said INF Abraham Toro (left shoulder sprain) could rejoin the team as soon as Wednesday. ... RHP Erik Swanson (right elbow inflammation) is expected to go out on a rehab assignment in the next couple days and could rejoin the Mariners by the end of this nine-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (4-5) takes the mound for Seattle on Wednesday night against rookie Kyle Bradish (1-3) of the Orioles.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports