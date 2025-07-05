Kipyegon and Chebet set world records at star-studded Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. — Kenyans Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet set world records and American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won a star-studded women's 100 meters Saturday as the Prefontaine Classic celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Kipyegon finished the 1,500 in 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds, besting her own record of 3:49.04 in the event set last year.
Chebet became the first women to run under 14 minutes in the 5,000, finishing in 13:58.06 to surpass Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay's 2023 mark of 14:00.21.
''When I was coming here to Eugene, I was coming to prepare to run a world record, and I said I have to try. I said, `If Faith is trying, why not me?''' Chebet said about her good friend. "And today, I'm so happy because I've achieved being the first woman to run under 14. I'm so happy for myself.''
The day's most anticipated race was the 100, which featured the top three finishers from the Paris Olympics.
Jefferson-Wooden, who took the bronze medal last summer, finished in 10.75 seconds. Gold medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia was second in 10.77,and Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast was third in 10.90.
Sha'Carri Richardson, the silver medalist in Paris, finished last in the nine-runner field. It was just the second outdoor 100 of the year for Richardson, who said she struggled with an unspecified injury in February.
''The only motivation that I had today was having a healthy race and the fact that I executed a healthy race knowing that now I have the time, because I do have that by being the reigning world champion, and all I have to do is just keep pushing and focusing in our practice, so I'm super excited to just finish," said Richardson, who has her attention on September's world championships in Tokyo.