HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points in Marshall's 91-65 win against Tennessee Tech on Monday night.
Kinsey also contributed seven assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (1-1). Andrew Taylor added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points.
The Golden Eagles (1-2) were led by Jaylen Sebree, who recorded 14 points. Jayvis Harvey added 13 points and Erik Oliver had 10 points.
Both teams play on Thursday. Marshall visits Miami (Ohio) and Tennessee Tech hosts Coppin State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
