Milwaukee Bucks (48-19, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (40-26, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Milwaukee.

The Kings have gone 21-13 in home games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 7.0.

The Bucks are 20-13 on the road. Milwaukee is 14-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Kings 126-113 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, and Sabonis led the Kings with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 24.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Brook Lopez is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2, averaging 130.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 49.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (hand), Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.