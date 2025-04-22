Kings blow a 4-goal lead before Danault scores the last-minute winner in 6-5 opening win over Oilers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings led Edmonton 4-0 moments before the second-period buzzer, and they were up 5-3 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third. Both leads vanished under the blizzard of offense so often created by Connor McDavid and the Oilers at their playoff peak.
And then the Kings won their first-round series opener anyway on a profoundly ugly goal by Phillip Danault, who chunked a shot that somehow fluttered past Warren Foegele's leaping screen with 42 seconds left.
''I got all of it,'' Danault said with a smirk.
The Kings have lost three straight first-round series to the mighty Oilers, so they'll trade any style points for wins. They improbably got the first one Monday night, shrugging off McDavid's spectacular tying goal with 1:28 left and surging past Edmonton 6-5.
''We could have made it less dramatic, but credit to them,'' Kings coach Jim Hiller said. ''We had to do it late.''
Game 2 is Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Zach Hyman and McDavid scored with an extra attacker to complete the Oilers' tying comeback, but Los Angeles became the fourth team in Stanley Cup playoffs history to win in regulation despite blowing a four-goal lead.
Los Angeles has home-ice advantage this spring for the first time in its tetralogy with Edmonton, and the Kings came out flying in the arena where they had the NHL's best home record.