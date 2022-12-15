JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Demaree King had 25 points in Jacksonville State's 97-63 win over Reinhardt on Wednesday night.
King shot 8 for 13, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (5-5). Skyelar Potter scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Clarence Jackson shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Tafari Thomas led the way for the Eagles (0-1) with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Reinhardt also got 12 points from Jamison Syphore. In addition, Nate Louis had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
