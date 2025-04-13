Sports

King throws 1st complete game as the Padres shut out the Rockies in 3rd straight game, 6-0

Michael King threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game, and the San Diego Pades shut out the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, winning 6-0 on Sunday.

April 13, 2025 at 10:49PM

SAN DIEGO — Michael King threw a two-hitter for his first career complete game, and the San Diego Pades shut out the Colorado Rockies for the third straight game, winning 6-0 on Sunday.

It was the first time the Padres had shut out an opponent in a series of at least three games. They beat the Rockies 2-0 on a four-hitter on Saturday night and 8-0 on a three-hitter on Friday night.

Colorado, coming off consecutive seasons of at least 100 losses, dropped to a major league-worst 3-12, including a 1-8 record on the road.

It was the 34th time that a team had shut out its opponent for an entire series of three-plus games since 1901, and the first since Cleveland did it against Kansas City in August 2017.

The Padres improved to 10-0 at home. They have the best record in the majors at 13-3.

King (3-0) retired his first 13 batters before Michael Toglia singled with one out in the fifth. He walked Hunter Goodman with two outs in the eighth and allowed a single by Ezequiel Tovar with one out in the ninth.

King threw a major league-high 110 pitches in the majors' second complete game of the season. Nathan Eovaldi threw a four-hitter for Texas at Cincinnati on April 1.

San Diego jumped on Kyle Freeland (0-3) for four runs in the first inning. The Padres had three straight run-scoring hits with two outs — singles by Oscar Gonzalez and Yuli Gurriel, and a two-run double by Jose Iglesias.

Key moment

The Padres turned a 5-6-3 double play to finish King's complete game.

Key stat

Iglesias had his first game with multiple extra-base hits and RBIs since July 12 for the New York Mets against the Rockies.

Up next

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela (0-2, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Padres right-hander Dylan Cease is set to go Monday night in the opener of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs.

BERNIE WILSON

The Associated Press

