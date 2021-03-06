WEST POINT, N.Y. — Alex King had 20 points as Army rolled past American 89-66 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Conference tournament on Saturday.
Josh Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for Army (12-8). Nick Finke added 14 points and Jared Cross had 10 points.
Army scored 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Jamir Harris had 18 points for the Eagles (4-6). Stacy Beckton Jr. added 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
