MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Paul King had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-60 win over Alabama State on Monday night.
Lenell Henry had 14 points and four assists for Alcorn State (4-11, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points. Keondre Montgomery had 12 points.
Gerald Liddell had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (4-13, 2-2). Juan Reyna added 11 points. Jordan O'Neal had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
