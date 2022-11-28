ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Demaree King tossed in 22 points to lead Jacksonville State to an 81-71 victory over North Dakota State in the Lobo Classic on Sunday night.
King sank three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws for the Gamecocks (3-4). Skyelar Potter pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Clarence Jackson hit three 3s and scored 12.
Jacari White led the way for the Bison (1-7) with 19 points. Luke Yoder added 15 points and two steals. Grant Nelson finished with 10 points and five assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 19 UCLA routs Bellarmine 81-60 without Jaylen Clark
Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and No. 19 UCLA beat Bellarmine 81-60 on Sunday despite the absence of leading scorer Jaylen Clark.
Sports
Jacobs caps huge day with TD in OT, Raiders beat Seahawks
Once Josh Jacobs slipped past the last line of Seattle's defense, all that was in front of him was open field and a place among the greatest single-game performances in NFL history.
Sports
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more.
Sports
Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks
Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday.
Wolves
Timberwolves-Washington game preview: Stopping three top scorers
Even with three players averaging 20-plus points, the Wizards are next to last in the NBA in scoring.