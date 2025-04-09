King Charles urges close ties in a historic speech to Italy's parliament as war rages in Europe

ROME — King Charles III stressed the need for close ties between Italy and the UK in a historic speech in the Italian parliament on Wednesday, calling for unity in defense of common values at a time of war in Europe.
Charles, the first British monarch and fourth foreign leader to address a joint session of the Italian parliament, highlighted the long history between the UK and Italy and their shared culture, going back to the ancient Romans.
''Our younger generations can see in the news every day on their smartphones and tablets that peace is never to be taken for granted,'' Charles said.
The British king was on the third day of his visit to Italy, seen as part of an ongoing effort by London to strengthen ties with its European allies amid global turbulences and rising instability.
''Our countries have both stood by Ukraine in her hour of need and welcomed many thousands of Ukrainians requiring shelter,'' he said in his speech, warning that images of wars were now reverberating again across the continent.
Charles added that Italian and British armed forces ''stand side by side'' as part of the NATO alliance, noting the two countries' joint plans to develop with Japan a new fighter jet.
''It will generate thousands of jobs in our countries and speaks volumes about the trust we place in each other,'' he said.
During the Italian trip, King Charles and Queen Camilla also marked their 20th wedding anniversary, which will be further celebrated Wednesday evening at a state dinner hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale palace.