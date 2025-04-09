King Charles III's fairy tale isn't the one we remember as marriage to Camilla reaches 20-year mark

LONDON — It was a fairy tale romance.
There was the lavish royal wedding. A kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Cheers from the adoring throngs below.
Wait! That's the wrong story. The right one is much more, well, complicated.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla met more than 50 years ago but their romance had to survive meddling families, marriages to other people and no small amount of public ridicule before they finally married. On Wednesday, the royal couple celebrate their 20th anniversary, a milestone made all the more remarkable by the fact that for so long their love story was overshadowed by the fairy tale princess who came before Camilla.
''We missed the love story, there's no doubt about it,'' said Sally Bedell Smith, author of "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life.'' ''But in fairness, it was not something that was very visible.''
It's a long story
The road between the time they met in the 1970s and their marriage on April 9, 2005, was rocky.
Charles, then a young naval officer, fell in love but was soon sent to sea for eight months. While he was away, Camilla accepted the proposal of a dashing cavalry officer.