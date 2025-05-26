King Charles III visit to Canada underscores Canada's sovereignty to Trump

OTTAWA, Ontario — King Charles III arrives in Ottawa this week to underscore Canada's sovereignty to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump's repeated suggestion that the U.S. annex its northern neighbor prompted Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Charles to give the speech from the throne that will outline his government's agenda for the new Parliament. The king is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.
''His Majesty King Charles III will read the speech from the throne and thus present the plan of our government, our priorities, as Canada is facing a pivotal moment in its history, the biggest transformation of the global trading system since the fall of the Berlin Wall," Carney told his caucus Sunday.
Carney said ''Canada has a steadfast defender in the sovereign" when he announced the visit earlier this month.
It is rare for the monarch to deliver what's called the speech from the throne in Canada. Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did it twice in her 70-year reign. The last time was in 1977.
Canadians are largely indifferent to the monarchy, but Carney has been eager to show the differences between Canada and the U.S. and he said that the king's visit clearly underscores the sovereignty of Canada.
The Americans had a revolution to gain independence from Britain. Canada remained a colony until 1867 and continued thereafter as a constitutional monarchy with a British-style parliamentary system.
''We are different and the king illustrates that,'' former Quebec Premier Jean Charest said. ''If you look at why King Charles is reading the speech from the throne than you have to then acknowledge Canada's story.''