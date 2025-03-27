World

King Charles III briefly hospitalized for observation following side effects from cancer treatment

King Charles III was briefly hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing ''temporary side effects'' related to a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Associated Press
March 27, 2025 at 10:03PM
FILE - Britain's King Charles III waves as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, March 31, 2024. Buckingham Palace says King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer. The announcement on Friday April 26, 2024, comes almost three months after Charles took a break from public appearances to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. (Hollie Adams/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Hollie Adams/The Associated Press)

LONDON — King Charles III was briefly hospitalized for observation on Thursday after experiencing ‘’temporary side effects’’ related to a scheduled cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

His engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday were canceled.

‘‘His majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled,‘’ the palace said. ‘’His majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.‘’

The king’s health has been closely watched ever since early last year when he announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Charles, 76, stepped away from public duties for about three months but continued fulfilling state duties, such as reviewing government papers and meeting with the prime minister.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis has heaped pressure on the British monarchy, which is still evolving after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

When he succeeded his mother in September 2022, Charles’ task was to demonstrate that the 1,000-year-old institution remains relevant in a modern nation whose citizens come from all corners of the globe. But this task takes much time and energy.

Although the duties of a constitutional monarch are largely ceremonial, the royal whirl can be exhausting. Besides the occasional procession in full royal regalia, there are meetings with political leaders, dedication ceremonies and events honoring the accomplishments of British citizens. That added up to 161 days of royal engagements during Charles’s first year on the throne.

Charles’ illness came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer. Kate, the wife of Prince William, took more than six months off before returning to public duties in late September.

____

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/royalty

DANICA KIRKA

The Associated Press

World

