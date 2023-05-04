'King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone'

If you're having a hard time getting excited about this weekend's royal coronation, you're not alone. King Charles was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and a pewter personality. This film offers some reasons to care. It's full of ex-girlfriends, journalists and former Palace employees, each trying to spill the juiciest gossip. But there's also an effort to make him more likable, largely with footage of him cracking jokes and bonding with his kids. He comes across as a decent chum, at least compared with how he was portrayed in "The Crown" and "Spencer." But if you still decide not to rise at 5 a.m. Saturday to watch the ceremonies, you're forgiven. Paramount Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

'Peter Pan and Wendy'

Jude Law is just OK as Captain Hook, the iconic bad guy with a hook for an arm and a howl for a speaking voice (Yara Shahidi has the small-in-every-way role of Tinker Bell). This lush take gives more agency to Wendy Darling (forthright Ever Anderson), who's kind of a superhero instead of getting stuck mothering her brothers, and gives eternally young Peter more nuance. It ends on a cliffhanger, so sequels seem possible, but let's just say he may not have to choose between Neverland and the Darlings' home, London. Disney Plus

CHRIS HEWITT

'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All'

The wildly popular singer-songwriter made news last week when he announced that he's doing an "intimate" show at the State Theatre on Aug. 11, the night before his US Bank Stadium concert. This four-part documentary provides an even closer look, a chance to gawk at the pop star during writing sessions, walks with his wife and video shoots. Those who don't know his hits by heart will wonder when Richie Cunningham started playing guitar; it's strictly for die-hard fans. Disney Plus

N.J.

'John Mulaney: Baby J'

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer is a pro at skewering the establishment. But in his latest stand-up special, he's focused on taking down himself. The show, taped this past February in Boston, barely mentions his high-profile divorce and current relationship with Olivia Munn. But he doesn't shy away from details about his 2020 stint in rehab. There are routines about his all-star intervention, featuring famous friends like Seth Meyers and Nick Kroll, and jokes about how he didn't get recognized at the treatment center. But you're more likely to remember the brutally honest confessions about how far he was willing to go for a cocaine high. They're haunting, and occasionally hilarious. Netflix

N.J.