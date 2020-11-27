RALEIGH, N.C. — Tre King posted 15 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Charleston Southern 60-50 on Friday.
Cheikh Faye had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Michael Moreno added 10 points and Wendell Green Jr. had six rebounds. The Colonels shot just 35.8% from the field, including 4 of 28 from distance.
Ja'Quavian Florence had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (0-2). Sean Price added 10 points and eight rebounds. CSU was 19-of-53 shooting with 25 turnovers.
