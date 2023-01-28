More from Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: Bombas long gone, Twins will rely on defense and pitching to win
Rocco Baldelli's remade Twins have a chance to do some damage in the American League this summer — if they can stay healthy.
South Metro
Twin Cities libraries embrace new self-service library hours — without librarians present
In Dakota and Scott counties, patrons can access the library during extended hours just by scanning a card.
Gophers
Reusse: Johnson playing it slow and steady amid dismal Gophers season
Dealing with a depleted roster and an ongoing reset, Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson is staying calm and aiming for a sustainable program.
Wild
Boldy's offensive prowess back in play for Wild during four-game point streak
Matt Boldy was pivotal against the Flyers on Wednesday, with two goals to go along with an assist on the game-winner.
Gophers
Leading scorer Garcia watches Gophers struggle again
Coach Ben Johnson said the team will be cautious with former Prior Lake star Dawson Garcia, who suffered a bruised right foot in a Jan. 19 loss to Michigan.