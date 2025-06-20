Kiner-Falefa has 2-run single in 10th as Pirates beat Tigers 8-4 to earn doubleheader split

DETROIT — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run single in a four-run 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 for a split of a doubleheader Thursday.
The Tigers won the first game 9-2 behind four RBIs from Riley Greene.
Pinch-hitter Ke'Bryan Hayes led off the 10th with a single to right, scoring pinch-runner Tommy Pham from second. The Tigers challenged the call, and A.J. Hinch was ejected for arguing after the call was upheld.
Nick Gonzales singled, and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. An intentional walk to Jared Triolo loaded the bases, and pinch-hitter Joey Bart had an RBI single to make it 6-4. One out later, Kiner-Falefa hit a single to left to bring home two more runs.
A group of fans was ejected during the 10th inning after a verbal confrontation with Pham.
Pirates ace Paul Skenes allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, walking five and striking out nine.
Gonzales led off the second with a solo homer off Tigers opener Tyler Holton and Triolo's two-run homer made it 3-0. Andrew McCutchen pushed the Pirates' lead to 4-0 with a solo homer off Keider Montero in the third.
Gleyber Torres had a two-run double for the Tigers in the fifth, and Colt Keith had a two-run homer off Isaac Mattson in the seventh to tie the score.