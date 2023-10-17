MUSIC

Kim Petras

After shining in the spotlight and earning a Grammy with Sam Smith for their hit collaboration "Unholy," the German-born dance-pop singer is stepping out on her own supporting her first major-release album, "Feed the Beast." The record's fun but also sometimes fiery message-filled tracks alternately recall Robyn and Kim Perry with hip-hop influences thrown in. A steadfast LGBTQ rights advocate since she went public with her gender-affirming surgery at age 16, she's also playing tunes from her earlier EP, "Slut Pop," and her "surprise" LP from a few weeks ago, "Problématique." (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $47-$57, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Rod Wave

The Florida soul-trap rapper/singer has scored three consecutive No. 1 albums, including this fall's "Nostalgia." With gospel undertones, Wave wears his heart on his sleeve on his chill, tuneful jams, which have endeared him to young women. He's vulnerable, sharing his feelings about his heart aching and breaking. Wave has yet to cross over to the pop charts in a big way, but "Fight the Feeling," "Call Your Friends" and "Boyz Don't Cry" — all from his new album — landed in the Top 10 on Billboard's rap list, where earlier hits "Cold December" and "Heart on Ice" also resided. Opening are Ari Lennox, Toosii and Eelmatic. (8 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $44 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Mudhoney

Being the most overlooked band in the early '90s Seattle grunge craze may have been something of a saving grace for the quartet of "Touch Me I'm Sick" notoriety. Still touring with three of its four original members and still blasting through live shows and albums with force, the group recently offered "Plastic Eternity" on Sub Pop Records, entertainingly showing off the '60s garage-rock influences. Its 2019 gig at the Fine Line was one of that year's local concert highlights. L.A. psyche-rock band Hooveriii opens. (8 p.m. Wed., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $30, axs.com)

C.R.

Cantus

Amid a cultural re-examination of gender identity, this low-voiced ensemble of eight opens its season with "Brave," a program of music addressing what it means to be male in an often-inflexible world. The repertoire ranges from songs by Fanny Mendelssohn and Edvard Grieg to new pieces by American composer Griffin Candey. It's also available via streaming through Sunday. (11 a.m. Thu., Meetinghouse Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th St. N., Stillwater, $5-$36, 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org)

ROB HUBBARD

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Anthony McGill's main job is principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, but he also presents horizon-expanding recitals like the excellent Schubert Club concert he offered in St. Paul last year. He'll join the SPCO for classical-era clarinet concertos by Mozart and his Parisian contemporary Joseph Bologne. (8 p.m. Thu., Kracum Performance Hall, 1 N. College St., Northfield; 11 a.m. Fri. and 7 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills, free-$55, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Life Sucks'

Sometimes we go to the theater to escape. But oftentimes, it's comforting just to meet the problems of the world head on and laugh at them. That's the premise and the promise of Aaron Posner's droll sendup of Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya," with its sad people stuck together in the Russian countryside. In this comedy presented by Kirby Bennett's Girl Friday Productions and Open Eye Theatre, seven people with complex relationships hash out the things that get them exercised while knocking back glasses of vodka. Drunken laughter may ensue. Joel Sass directs. Protocol: Masks required at Sunday performances. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 5. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. $30. 612-874-6338, openeyetheatre.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'The Marvelous Wonderettes'

More often than not, a jukebox musical is a thinly veiled excuse to replay some great tunes. Roger Bean's musical is such a show. It orbits a quartet of colorful friends who're super seniors from the class of 1958. That gives us license to hear such tunes as "Lollipop," "Dream Lover" and "It's My Party." Brian Pierce directs for Sidekick Theatre. (1 p.m. Wed., Thu. & Sun., 7:30 p.m. Sat. Ends Nov. 12. Minnesota Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington. $27-$38. 612-440-7529, sidekicktheatre.com)

R.P.

DANCE

Fall Forward Festival

The Cowles Center's fall festival brings together different dance styles and themes that evoke challenges, hope and resilience for three weekends. The festival offers a chance to see three companies in one evening, or a total of nine groups for all three weekends. This year, the Cowles has commissioned four works for the festival, two of which take place this weekend. Enjoy the complicated footwork of Kaleena Miller Dance and the polyrhythmic wonder of Afoutayi Haitian Dance, Music and Arts Company, who both will be sharing their new pieces. They're paired with the jazz dance stylings of Concerto Dance. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $35, thecowlescenter.org, 612-206-3600)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

'Headbomb'

For Mexican American painter and graphic designer Patricio De Lara's first solo exhibition, he displays a suite of paintings that deal with the absurdity of our contemporary world. A self-taught artist, De Lara went to "YouTube University," as he calls it, and works with oil and acrylic paint. (Ends Oct. 28. Public Functionary, Main Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Studio 144, Mpls., free. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat., publicfunctionary.org)

ALICIA ELER

Teenagers watch 'Addams Family'

Teenagers can forget the Netflix TV show "Wednesday" and go watch the original "Addams Family" (1991) this Halloween. On Saturday, the Cafesjian Art Trust museum hosts a special screening for ages 13-19, along with snacks and soft drinks. (Doors open at 6 p.m., movie at 6:15 p.m., 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview. Free, no reservations required, 612-359-8991 or cafesjianarttrust.org)

A.E.

FILM

'Finding Her Beat'

The traditionally male form of taiko drumming gets new life in this inspiring documentary. Local filmmakers Keri Pickett and Dawn Mikkelson followed female taiko drummers from Minnesota and Japan as they broke gender barriers and planned a huge concert, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was becoming a world threat. The screening at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday will be preceded by a reception and conversation with the filmmakers at Pracna, next door to the theater. The documentary plays through Oct. 26. (Showtimes vary, the Main Cinema, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls., $7-$10, mspfilm.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

FAMILY

Tunnel of Terror

What's scarier, a madman chasing you through a parking lot or the dirty, errant fruit snacks and who knows what else underneath car seats? Encounter a brief, yet heart-pounding scare and get your car shining like new in this haunted car ride experience. Held at multiple Tommy's Express locations, car wash belts are set at slowest possible speeds to send vehicles slowly maneuvering through the line with special effects. Each location puts a different spin on the scare, providing entertainment before and after the tunnel. (6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ends Oct. 28. $20 per car. 7201 Bass Lake Road, New Hope; 2525 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View, tommys-express.com)