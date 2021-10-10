NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom's boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting "Saturday Night Live."

"I know, I'm surprised to see me here, too," she began her opening monologue Saturday after her appearance sparked a back-and-forth on Twitter among fans and detractors. "I mean, I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time."

And she poked more fun at herself, noting she's more than just a pretty face, "and good hair, and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect bod." One thing she isn't, she said, is a gold digger, something she had to ask mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble how to become.

Noting her sentencing reform work helping to free innocent people from prison as she studies law, Kardashian West said that passion has her following in her attorney dad's footsteps (Robert Kardashian was an attorney for O.J. Simpson.).

"It's because of him I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark on who it was," she said, referring to Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 fatal stabbings of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and Ronald Goldman, but a civil court jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million.

Kardashian West threw in a joke about Kanye's failed bid for president, and her stepparent Caitlyn Jenner's bid for California governor.

"I'm here to announce that I'm running. ... I'm just kidding," she smiled.

Kanye accompanied Kim to New York for her SNL appearance. She filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The two, who share four children, have been photographed together several times in recent months.