Wires

Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die'

Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'

The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 12:10PM

PARIS — Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die'

Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'

Wires

Kim Kardashian arrives at a Paris court to testify in trial and face alleged attackers for 1st time since 2016 heist

Wires

UnitedHealth CEO steps down and largest US health insurer suspends 2025 financial outlook as medical costs rise