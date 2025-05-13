PARIS — Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'
Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die'
Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 12:10PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die'
Kim Kardashian testifies that she feared rape and murder during 2016 heist: 'I absolutely did think I was going to die.'