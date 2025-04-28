Kim Kardashian set to testify in Paris trial over her 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery

PARIS — Kim Kardashian thought she was going to be raped and killed when criminals broke into her bedroom in central Paris, tied her up and stole more than $6 million in jewelry.
More than eight years later, 10 people will go on trial in Paris over the robbery, abduction and kidnapping of the media personality and the concierge of the residence where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week the night of Oct. 2, 2016.
Kardashian's lawyers said she will testify in person at the trial starting Monday and scheduled to run through May 23.
''Ms. Kardashian is reserving her testimony for the court and jury and does not wish to elaborate further at this time,'' they said. ''She has great respect and admiration for the French justice system and has been treated with great respect by the French authorities. She wishes the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion, in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case."
In interviews and on her family's reality TV show, Kardashian has described being terrified as robbers pointed a gun at her.
In a 2020 appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, she tearfully recalled thinking: ''This is the time I'm going to get raped. I'm like, ‘What is happening? Are we gonna die? Just tell them I have children. I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family.' ''
Twelve people were originally expected in the defendants' box. One of them has died and another is seriously ill and can't be tried. According to the investigation, five of the 10 defendants were present at the scene of the robbery.
