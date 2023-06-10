Kim Cattrall's much buzzed-about return to the "Sex and the City" universe was kept so much under wraps that her co-stars had no idea about it until after filming was complete and made public.

Evan Handler, who portrays Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt, in the reboot "And Just Like That," revealed that the scene-stealing actress had no contact with other cast members upon her return.

Cattrall swore off reprising her role as sexually freewheeling publicist Samantha Jones after blasting "Sex and the City" star and producer Sarah Jessica Parker. The 66-year-old Golden Globe Award winner, who went on to star in reboots of "How I Met Your Mother" and "Queer As Folk," played a major role on the sitcom for six seasons and in its two movies.

While Handler has seemingly welcomed her return — calling it "great" — he never got a chance to see her during production.

"Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television," he told People.

The 62-year-old Juilliard School alum also revealed that he learned about Cattrall's comeback "the same day [everyone else] did."

Variety broke the news of Cattrall's return last week, reporting that her character will have a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Samantha was unseen during the first season of the new series, communicating only via text messaging.

Cattrall's "And Just Like That" cameo will reportedly air during an August episode. The series returns June 22 on the newly renamed Max streaming platform.