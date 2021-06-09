A Brainerd man is heading to prison for killing and decapitating a 700-pound black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The 15-month sentence Tuesday for Brett J. Stimac, 41, from U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson also includes a year of supervised release and a $9,500 fine.

Stimac pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian land after removing the head of the bear, but he later told the court that a hunger for glory inspired him to lie about killing the animal. Instead, Stimac claimed, the bear was already dead when he came upon it in September 2019.

Federal authorities say Stimac shot the animal with a compound bow near a trash bin. The bear ran away, but when Stimac found it dead the next day, he sawed off its head and paws to keep as trophies, according to prosecutors.

Stimac later posted a photo of himself with the bear on Facebook with a caption saying he "got it done last night with an absolute giant over 700 pounds."

The image circulated among online hunting groups, drawing outrage from some who condemned the kill as poaching. The Red Lake Band considers the bear a spiritual animal and does not permit nontribal members to hunt bears.

The defense's presentence filing with the court offered a starkly different scenario for the bear's death and Stimac's actions.

Stimac came upon the bear after it had already been dead "for a long period of time, according to the taxidermist who examined the head of the bear that [he] brought to him for mounting," the filing read.

Defense attorney Brian Toder also contended in his filing that his client didn't remove the paws, but "this had to be done by some animal," the argument continued.

Bur rather than go with that account, Stimac came up with a tall tale because he "saw an opportunity to appear to be a hero," his attorney wrote.

Stimac posed for a Facebook photo with the bear and his crossbow with the hopes of being credited with a state-record kill, the defense explained.

"He did it because he wanted to be recognized as a mighty hunter with the [accompanying] glory and attention," the document read. "What he did was egregious: butchery of a sacred animal to the tribe. But he did not kill the bear. The bear was dead when he came upon it."

The government countered with Stimac's repeated confessions to state conservation officers in the weeks after the bear's death that he killed it.

"Stimac claimed that he merely found the bear only after he was charged with a federal crime and learned that the government was seeking a [prison] sentence," prosecutors wrote in their presentencing filing.

Stimac is no stranger to violating laws governing wildlife, according to the prosecution, which wrote that he "has a long history of DNR violations and is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms."

State court records show Stimac was convicted of felony assault in 2008 along with convictions for transporting big game and hunting deer with bait.

Nelson's sentence given to Stimac fell in line with federal advisory guidelines and was more than the four to 10 months that the defense had sought. Prosecutors also argued for Stimac to pay the tribe $10,000, but the judge rejected that, Toder said.

Toader said his client will appeal the sentence on the basis that the government failed to prove a pattern of similar conduct by Stimac.

"This is the first time I've ever had a federal misdemeanor case result in incarceration," the attorney said.

In the meantime, Stimac reports for prison on July 6. Toder added, that by the time the appeal process ends, "he might have already served most of his time."

