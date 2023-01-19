More from Star Tribune
Yoga in the elements: 'Snowga' at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm led Snowga at the Lilac Walk at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska.
Vikings
Photographers' picks: The Star Tribune's favorite Vikings photos
Star Tribune photographers spent the 2022 season documenting the Minnesota Vikings' march to the playoffs. Here are their favorite photos from the season.
Photography
Kids learn flips and tricks at aerial play class
The Hive in Waconia, Minn., hosted an aerial play drop-in for kids to learn to use silk hammocks for swinging, flips and tricks at the studio.
Photos: Vikings end of season news conference
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell met with reporters during an end of season press conference Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.
Photos: St. Thomas announces huge donation
The university announced a $75 million donation to the athletic program from Lee and Penny Anderson on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.