Kids author Mo Willems and The Pigeon stare down the future in a new book

NEW YORK — Author Mo Willems has sold millions of books and won many awards, but the accolade that means most to him is when a parent says their child read aloud for the first time from one of his books.
The author, illustrator and animator, 57, is best known for his bestselling picture books like the Caldecott Award-winning ''Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!'' and ''Knuffle Bunny.'' His latest book, ''Will the Pigeon Graduate?'' may look like it's aimed at children, but the titular Pigeon's fear of failure and an uncertain future are sure to resonate with people of all ages, especially during graduation season.
Willems and his trusty friend The Pigeon (charmingly represented by puppeteer Bradley Freeman Jr.) recently sat down with The Associated Press for an interview about graduating, ''Sesame Street,'' and the purpose of life. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
AP: How did graduation come to mind for a book topic?
WILLEMS: As I am getting older, which I am, I'm getting into a new part of my life. And I'm wondering, am I equipped to be living in this part of life? And as I ask that question and I don't have the answers, then I think, well, what is that metaphor that kids are going through? And graduation seemed like the perfect thing. I'm graduating to a new stage in my life, and kids do this all the time. You graduate to tying your shoe. You graduate the first time you read.
THE PIGEON: Like driving a bus.
WILLEMS: Yeah, well, except for driving a bus. That is something you cannot graduate to, if you're a pigeon, but thank you for contributing to the conversation.
THE PIGEON: Of course.