Kids author Mo Willems and The Pigeon stare down the future in a new book

WILLEMS: I think it's about asking yourself, ''Am I equipped for something that scares me?'' The real world is scary. We're always asking ourselves those questions. And often the answer is ... I don't know. And that's something that might feel uncomfortable to sit with, but it's also something that's very, very exciting. So like right now, I'm doing an interview with you and a giant pigeon. Is this gonna work out? If I'm going to get a little bit philosophical, I would say often we're trying to give the answers, and I think kids get exhausted from it. I want to give them the questions. I want them to have a chance to live with these questions themselves and work their way into an answer rather than telling them, ''Oh, you'll be fine.''