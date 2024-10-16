Kidney transplants are safe between people with HIV, new US study shows

In 2010, surgeons in South Africa provided the first evidence that using HIV-positive donor organs was safe in people with HIV. But the practice wasn't allowed in the United States until 2013 when the government lifted a ban and allowed research studies, at the urging of Segev. At first, the studies were with deceased donors. Then in 2019, Segev and others at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore performed the world's first kidney transplant from a living donor with HIV to an HIV-positive recipient.