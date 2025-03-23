Review: Where was DOGE when Kid Rock needed them?

America has never met a dude quite like Kid Rock.
Rabidly redneck, staunchly Republican, outspokenly anti-woke, seamlessly rock ‘n’ rap, wildly popular and totally polarizing.
Most music stars keep their politics to a minimum in concert. Kid Rock is a maximalist — when it comes to almost everything. He invites — and welcomes — extreme reactions. That’s the way he rolls.
There were protesters Saturday night outside Target Center where Kid Rock was performing, just as there had been at the tour kickoff a night earlier in Omaha, a purple city in a certifiably red state. In Omaha, the protesters were anti-MAGA; in blue Minneapolis, the protesters were pro-Jesus.
Inside Target Center, at times, it felt like a de facto MAGA rally. The crowd was boisterous and rowdy, with 9,000 people bursting into spontaneous “USA” chants a couple times. Truth be told, camo ball caps outnumbered MAGA headwear, and Harley Davidson gear was almost as common as Kid Rock T-shirts, new and old.
As always, Kid Rock was patriotic and pro-troops. While live wire opening act Chris Janson, a country singer known for the 2015 hit “Buy Me a Boat,” was like a MAGA hype man, peppering his songs and patter with red-pleasing rhetoric, Kid Rock pretty much confined his messages to recorded videos.
A video saluting soldiers and first responders preceded “Born Free,” during which a mammoth American flag unfurled onstage amid fireworks as Kid Rock bellowed this 2010 heartland rocker as if trying to channel the voice of his fellow Michigander Bob Seger.
Afterward, a video of President Donald Trump came on the arena’s big screens, with him talking about how we love freedom, how this Minneapolis crowd was the most patriotic in rock history (he wasn’t even there, though he said he wish he had been) and how Kid Rock is “as good as it gets.”