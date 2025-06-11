Kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole put best feet forward for Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. — Neither took the easy path to get here.
But because Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole persevered, the Las Vegas Raiders have perhaps the best kicker-punter duo in the NFL.
Las Vegas showed its appreciation to Cole by signing him late last month to an extension that briefly made him the league's highest-paid punter.
Now the question is whether the Raiders will show the same kind of appreciation toward Carlson, who enters the final season of his four-year, $18.4 million deal.
''Going on year eight as a Raider now, that's essentially been my whole career,'' Carlson said. "Just honored to be a part of this historic organization and excited about where we're headed this year and the direction we're going as a program. So if (an extension) happens, I'd love that, but I'm focused on the football side.''
For kickers with at least 85 attempts over the past three seasons, Carlson was fifth in conversion rate at 89.3%. His 24 made field goals from 50 yards and beyond ranked fourth.
He's also having to adjust to new kickoff rules for the second season in a row. The NFL changed its format last year, placing 10 kick coverage players at the opposing 40-yard line. Touchbacks put the ball at the 30.
Now touchbacks will begin possession at the 35 to encourage even more kickoff returns.