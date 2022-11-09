Beloved Grand Avenue Afghani restaurant Khyber Pass closed without warning over the weekend, only a simple message thanking customers for all of their support through the years. "November 5, 2022, was our last dinner service, ending a 37 year old journey that has been a true labor of love. It gave our family the opportunity to connect with so many people and build a community, giving us a sense of belonging."

Emel and Masooda Sherzad opened the restaurant in 1986 and relocated to the current location (1571 Grand Av., St. Paul) in 2002. Not long after, the Star Tribune's Jeremy Iggers revisited it and declared the food "as tasty as anything I ate in Kandahar or Kabul."

NA wine shop ready for its grand opening

Anyone who has driven down Nicollet Avenue near 35th Street has seen the eye-catching sign teasing Marigold next to Honeycomb Salon. The shop has all the hallmarks of a sweet, independent wine shop: curved bar, sleek bottles on display and knowledgeable staff. The difference: Every item stocked is alcohol-free.

The shop's genesis came during the pandemic, when salon owner Erin Flavin was stuck at home. She wasn't used to being idle (not to mention her entire industry evaporated overnight) and found herself drinking more and more. Eventually, she realized it was time to reevaluate her relationship with alcohol, which began a sobriety journey that has resulted in this new storefront.

Marigold had been operating in conjunction with the salon, but now that the remodel is complete, Marigold is ready to host a proper grand opening. The shop (3506 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.) is open from noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

A taste of the tropics at Bde Maka Ska

It's official: The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved Pimento Jamaican Kitchen as the newest vendor for the lakeside stand at Bde Maka Ska. That means charred hearty coconut rice, jerk chicken and all the spice levels, from Minnesota Nice to Kill Dem Wid It. Pimento owner Tomme Beevas confirmed the news via social media, along with a rendering of a stand and patio seating at the lake's edge. Plans are that the stand will be open and serving for summer 2023. This will be Pimento's third Twin Cities location.

Southern suburbs have more Punch

Punch pizza, the local chain of Neapolitan-style pizzas, has opened its 13th location in Apple Valley (15640 English Av., 651-460-1205, punchpizza.com). Open for lunch through dinner, the menu includes all the favorites from the zesty Vesuvio to the classic Punch salad with balsamic vinaigrette to a selection of beer and wine. Hours are 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sun., Tue.-Thu., and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Sweetgreen still in expansion mode

Barely a month after opening at Edina's Galleria and a week after it opened in the former Moose & Sadie's in Minneapolis' North Loop, the national salad chain Sweetgreen has added another location in the old Pier 1 on St. Paul's Grand Avenue. The chain's first St. Paul restaurant opened Nov. 8 at 733 Grand Av.

Violet Wine now open

Wine veterans Erikka Curran and Fred Petters have opened Violet Wine (2435 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., 612-208-0003, violetwinempls.com) with a focus on sustainably produced wines from family-run, women- and minority-owned wineries. It's not all wine, though — beer and spirits from like-minded small and independent producers also will be featured. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Sat.