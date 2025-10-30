Khmer bronze sculptures shine at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Orange-clad Cambodian monks and women with red-and-blue sashes representing the national flag bless and welcome a 1-ton bronze statue of Vishnu.
They traveled from the Watt Munisotaram Pagoda in Farmington for the opening of “Royal Bronzes: Cambodian Art of the Divine” at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
“This is the first time in the U.S., and especially with this connection of the fragments to the body,” said Chhay Visoth, director of the National Museum of Cambodia. “Commonly you see only the body, but this is a great chunk, the first time we show the body and the bust together.”
It is one of nearly 200 precious objects in the exhibition organized in partnership with the Guimet Museum of Asian Arts in France and the National Museum of Cambodia. The exhibition offers a rare peek into bronze sculptures of the Khmer Empire, 802–1431.
For Cambodians, these precious objects aren’t “artwork” as Westerners think of them.
“We can see the value of these objects is important because we can feel that this is our ancestors’ souls,” Visoth said.
The exhibition opened just a week after the brazen Louvre heist on Oct. 19. A decade of scientific research and restoration of the West Mebon Reclining Vishnu took place in the Louvre Laboratory.
Pierre Baptiste, head curator at the Guimet, pointed out that this exhibition went beyond architectural design and sculptural work.