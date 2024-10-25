Khatia Buniatishvili is a classical music superstar. Her new album honors Mozart — in her own way

BUNIATISHVILI: What was special in this recording was that it was with the orchestra, a chamber orchestra, but without conductors — I was directing the orchestra. So, this was a very special feeling because you communicate with the orchestra and you have to be convincing for them because you are not a conductor. ... You have to make them feel what they are actually: quite special and very unique and irreplaceable. And at the same time, you have to achieve your own interpretation.