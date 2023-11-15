North Minneapolis basketball legend Khalid El-Amin is set to get a $15,000 settlement from the city of Minneapolis stemming from a 2020 collision with a fire truck.

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to vote on the settlement Thursday; a committee approved the settlement earlier this week without debate.

In August, El-Amin was named the men's basketball coach for Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Before that, the former high-school and NCAA standout and retired NBA player coached St. Thomas Academy.

In August 2020, El-Amin was near the intersection of Penn and Glenwood avenues when a Minneapolis fire rig collided with his vehicle, according to city records and a personal injury lawsuit El-Amin filed last year. According to the suit, two firefighters operating the rear steering of the rig "oversteered at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic," colliding with El-Amin's vehicle and causing injuries that were not described. The suit sought damages in excess of $50,000.

The city and the two firefighters didn't deny that they oversteered but denied that they were operating at "a high rate of speed," and denied causing any injuries, according to court filings.

The city and El-Amin's attorney entered mediation, and on Nov. 1. told the judge that both sides had agreed to have the case dismissed.

El-Amin's attorney could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

El-Amin, 44, gained renown playing basketball at Minneapolis North High School, leading the team to three straight state titles. He was named the state's Mr. Basketball and McDonald's All-America in 1997. He attended the University of Connecticut, where in his freshman year he was named Big East Rookie of the Year. As a sophomore, his team won the 1999 NCAA championship.

El-Amin played a season in the NBA before a professional career in Europe. After retiring, he coached at Minneapolis North and Burnsville.