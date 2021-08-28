KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook, and other important Vikings starters worked up a sweat warming up on a sweltering night at Arrowhead Stadium where temperatures reached the upper 90s.

But that would be all the work they'd get ahead of Friday night's preseason finale against the Chiefs. Head coach Mike Zimmer again chose to rest most of his key starters, including defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson, meaning a retooled roster won't debut in full until the Sept. 12 opener in Cincinnati.

"I've seen enough from those guys and what we want to do," Zimmer said Wednesday before the game. "Sometimes we're just looking at some schematic things, like what Kansas City does, but we want the [backup] guys to understand what we're trying to do."

Eric Kendricks did not play. But unlike the majority of his teammates who donned pads and went through warmups, the All-Pro linebacker wore street clothes as he watched from the sideline. Receivers Dede Westbrook and Adam Thielen also did not play.

Eight others, all injured, didn't appear to make the trip to Kansas City: linebacker Anthony Barr, tackle Christain Darrisaw, tight end Tyler Conklin, running backs Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, safety Josh Metellus, receiver Dan Chisena, and guard Dru Samia.

The Chiefs' high-powered offense was nearly at full strength with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce playing two series. Kansas City did rest a few key starters in defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

A reunion on both ends

Vikings and Chiefs players kept purple and red divided on their respective sides of the field during pregame warmups, barring a couple exceptions. As they prepared to face their former teams, cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Bashaud Breeland took moments to catch up with their former teammates and coaches.

Hughes, the Vikings' 2018 first-round pick, was traded to Kansas City in May for a late-round pick swap. He'd appeared in just 24 games as injuries marred his first three NFL seasons. Breeland started in back-to-back Super Bowls for the Chiefs, winning in 2019, before signing a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason.

Mahomes soured Breeland's return right out of the gate with a 35-yard touchdown to Hill, who got a step on Breeland with a go route and didn't look back.

"It's going to be bittersweet going on the other side," said Breeland, who was open about his initial desire to re-sign with Kansas City, "but I feel like it's going to be a great test for us, especially defensively."

First, and only, road test

A three-game preseason means just one road exhibition for the Vikings this year, and just one opportunity to prepare for opening the regular season with back-to-back road trips to Cincinnati and Arizona. The opposing crowd noise, which was muted by crowd restrictions last season, helped left guard Ezra Cleveland settle into his new position.

Cleveland, the 2020 second-round pick, played right guard last year. But the left guard is in charge of initiating the silent count in loud environments; he looks back at the quarterback and taps the center when given the signal.

"I've only done it in practice," Cleveland said, "so when we get some real snaps with crowd noise and stuff, another team across the line, it's going to be nice to be able to get that feeling, get that settled in."

Etc.

-Defensive end Everson Griffen debuted in the second quarter in his new role as a third-down pass rusher. He showed flashes of the old Griffen, including a pressure up the middle on his first series, and a sack on Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele on his second drive.

-Linebackers Troy Dye (leg) and Chazz Surratt (neck) exited in the second quarter due to injuries. Both remained on the sideline, while Surratt returned before halftime.