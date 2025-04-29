Key things to know about the upcoming summer movie season

Superman already has a lot on his shoulders. It seems unfair to add the fate of the summer movie season to his list. But he's not alone — Marvel Studios is also returning to theaters in a big way with two movies this summer, ''Thunderbolts'' and ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps.''
Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the movie business to a halt, and two years after the strikes, the industry has yet to fully recover. Critics may have complained of superhero fatigue, but after several summers of depleted offerings, it's clear that they're a vital part of the mix.
Superheroes alone don't make for a healthy marketplace, however, and this year studios have set a full slate for every kind of moviegoer, with over 40 wide releases spanning genres.
''This is the summer where all this product that we've all been working on for the last few years is finally coming into the marketplace, so I'm very optimistic,'' says Joseph Kosinski, who directed ''F1'' with Brad Pitt.
Key movies in the summer 2025 lineup
Summer begins early in Hollywood, on the first weekend in May and that kick-off can make or break that pivotal 123 day corridor that has historically accounted for around 40% of the annual box office.
After the strikes upended the 2024 summer calendar, this year Disney is back in that familiar first weekend spot with ''Thunderbolts." Memorial Day weekend could also be a behemoth with the live action ''Lilo & Stitch'' and ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." With a new ''Jurassic World,'' a live action ''How to Train Your Dragon'' and the Formula One movie also on the schedule through June and July, the summer season has the potential to be the biggest in the post-COVID era.
There are also family pics (''Smurfs,'' ''Elio"); action and adventures (''Ballerina,'' ''The Karate Kid: Legends''); horrors, thrillers and slashers (''28 Years Later,'' ''I Know What You Did Last Summer,'' ''M3GAN 2.0"); romances (''Materialists,'' ''Jane Austen Wrecked My Life''); dramas (''Sorry, Baby,'' ''The Life of Chuck''); a new Wes Anderson movie (''The Phonecian Scheme''); and comedies (''Freakier Friday,'' ''Bride Hard,'' ''The Naked Gun'').