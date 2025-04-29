Key things to know about the upcoming summer movie season

After the strikes upended the 2024 summer calendar, this year Disney is back in that familiar first weekend spot with ''Thunderbolts." Memorial Day weekend could also be a behemoth with the live action ''Lilo & Stitch'' and ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning." With a new ''Jurassic World,'' a live action ''How to Train Your Dragon'' and the Formula One movie also on the schedule through June and July, the summer season has the potential to be the biggest in the post-COVID era.