PHILADELPHIA – Eight months after the 2020 election, a key Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker is heeding former President Donald Trump's demands for investigations into his false claims of fraud.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a likely gubernatorial candidate and a leading election denialist in the state, sent letters Wednesday to multiple counties seeking election-related equipment "needed to conduct a forensic investigation" of the 2020 election and the 2021 primary.

Mastriano sent the letters to Philadelphia, York and Tioga counties, he said Wednesday. "We're looking at three counties, and if sufficient evidence comes up with shenanigans and corruption or fraud, then we'll have a second round with additional counties," he said on the pro-Trump cable network OAN.

Philadelphia officials confirmed the city received a letter but declined to comment further.

Mastriano's requests are sprawling and include essentially all election-related equipment, such as ballots, mail ballot applications, mail ballot envelopes, voting machines, ballot scanners and vote-counting equipment, ballot production equipment, poll books and computer equipment used throughout the election process.

It's not clear how Mastriano's investigation would work. Basic questions that were unanswered Wednesday included where equipment and ballots would be stored securely, who would be involved and have access, what training those people would have, what standards and procedures they would follow, and what documentation would be required during the review.

The push comes after Mastriano and two other Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers traveled to Arizona last month for a firsthand look at the widely criticized partisan "audit" in Maricopa County. That monthslong review has been led by a contractor with no previous experience auditing elections and whose CEO amplified Trump's false claims.

Mastriano said his investigation will model the Arizona review. "It's much of what we saw in Arizona, which really set the standard on a forensic analysis," he said on OAN.

Pennsylvania already conducted a "risk-limiting" audit in 63 of its 67 counties. Counties are also required by law to audit a sample of ballots. There is no evidence of significant fraud in Pennsylvania's election.

Mastriano is widely expected to run for governor in next year's open-seat race to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

A Mastriano-led investigation is almost certain to prompt legal challenges from Democratic-led counties or state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat and likely candidate for governor who has said he would seek to block an Arizona-style review.

"[S]hould subpoenas be issued, you can expect our office to do everything to protect the Commonwealth, its voters, and the free, fair election that was held in Pennsylvania," Shapiro tweeted Wednesday. He called on counties to "refuse to participate in this partisan fishing expedition."

Mastriano's requests would significantly disrupt any county elections office and likely make it difficult to run November's election. Election preparation begins long before the first vote is cast, and if a review takes months, like in Arizona, that could prevent a county from using its equipment.

It could also render equipment unusable in the future. Unless specific chain-of-custody protocols are followed and access is limited, it's considered a major security vulnerability to give third parties access to election equipment. In Arizona, Maricopa County will buy new equipment after its review. And in Pennsylvania, Fulton County already had to get new voting machines after an audit that Mastriano had a hand in.

That audit was funded by a nonprofit led by former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, a prominent election conspiracy theorist.

Not all Pennsylvania Republicans are on board with Mastriano's plan. State Rep. Seth Grove of York, House Republicans' point person on election issues, has said he opposes the idea.

Mastriano, a retired Army colonel from south-central Pennsylvania, has amplified conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden's electoral victory and met with Trump personally in New York this spring. He traveled to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack and paid for buses to bring other Trump supporters.

Mastriano has said he left the Capitol area before rioters stormed the building, but video evidence unearthed by online sleuths in May appears to show he stuck around longer and got closer to the Capitol than he has previously acknowledged.