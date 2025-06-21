Key moments from the sixth week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The sixth week of the Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial was shortened by a holiday and a juror's illness as prosecutors nearly concluded their case, setting the stage for a one- or two-day defense presentation next week.
In the trial's first five weeks, jurors repeatedly heard testimony about drug-fueled marathon sex events described as ''freak-offs'' by one of Combs' ex-girlfriends and as ''hotel nights'' by another. In the sixth week, they were shown about 20 minutes of video recordings from the dayslong events.
Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in the trial, which continues Monday.
Here are key moments from the past week:
Jurors watch videos of ‘freak-off' sex marathons they had heard so much about
Jurors largely kept their reactions muted when they were shown about 20 minutes of recordings made by Combs of his then-girlfriends having sex with male sex workers at the elaborately staged ''freak-offs'' or ''hotel nights.''
Prosecutors say the events were proof of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges because Combs coerced his employees, associates and even his girlfriends to recruit and arrange flights for sex workers while his workers obtained drugs, stocked hotel rooms with baby oil, lubricant, condoms, candles and liquor and delivered cash.
In her opening statement, defense lawyer Teny Geragos had called the videos ''powerful evidence that the sexual conduct in this case was consensual and not based on coercion.''