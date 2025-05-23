Key moments from the second week of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — Jurors heard from a dozen witnesses during a second week of testimony in the Sean ''Diddy'' Combs trial as prosecutors sought to prove sex trafficking and racketeering.
Rapper and actor Kid Cudi was on the witness stand. So was singer Dawn Richard, formerly of the group Danity Kane.
There was more testimony from witnesses who said they saw Combs beating his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie. Jurors also heard testimony about guns, extortion and a car being set on fire.
The trial resumes Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday.
Here are key moments from Week 2:
Brick by brick, prosecutors seek to prove racketeering
Much of the case presented by prosecutors so far has revolved around accusations that Combs physically and sexually abused Cassie for years, and coerced her into sexual encounters called ''freak-offs'' with men who were paid thousands of dollars to have sex with her.
Yet Combs isn't simply charged with sex crimes. He's charged with racketeering. Prosecutors say they will prove that Combs used his businesses and employees "to carry out, facilitate, and cover up his acts of violence, abuse, and commercial sex.''