Key moments from the fifth week of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The fifth week of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ' sex trafficking trial featured four days of testimony from a former Combs' girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym Jane and a surprise appearance at the courthouse on the fifth day by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Ye said he came to show his support for his good friend but couldn't get into the courtroom and watched for a few minutes on an overflow courtroom monitor.
Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has pleaded not guilty in the trial, which resumes Monday.
Here are key moments from the past week:
Jane says she still loves Combs
Jane testified for six days about her over three-year relationship with Combs, saying her plans to meet him at a New York hotel last September were interrupted by his arrest.
Her testimony consumed four of the week's five trial days as she told about her conflicted feelings toward Combs.
She told a prosecutor: ''I just pray for his continued healing, and I pray for peace for him.'' And when a defense lawyer asked if she still loved him, she responded: ''I do.''