Key moments from the closing arguments at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — A jury will begin deliberations on Monday over the fate of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs after hearing wildly differing views from prosecutors and a defense lawyer over whether he engaged in sex trafficking for two decades.
Two prosecutors insisted that he had coerced, threatened and sometimes viciously forced two ex-girlfriends to have sex with male sex workers to satisfy his sexual pleasure. They cited multiple acts of violence he carried out against them as proof that they had no say.
A defense lawyer then mocked the government's closing argument and warned that prosecutors were employing a novel approach to sex crimes that risked turning the swinger lifestyle that Combs and his girlfriends enjoyed into potential crimes for all Americans.
Combs, 55, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges in the trial, which continues Monday when the judge will read instructions on the law to jurors before they begin deliberations.
Here are key moments from closing argument on Thursday and Friday:
Prosecutors showed they weren't withdrawing claims against Combs
Prosecutors triggered headlines last week that they had backed off or eliminated claims of arson and kidnapping against Combs when they said they were removing instructions on the law regarding them to be given jurors on Monday in response to the judge's request to streamline the case for the jury.
''The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability so instructions are no longer necessary,'' prosecutors wrote in a letter to the judge.