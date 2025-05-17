Key moments from first week of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — Testimony in the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop mogul Sean ''Diddy'' Combs began this week, opening a window into what prosecutors say was the sordid world of group sex, drugs and violence beneath the glittering, jet set persona cultivated by the Bad Boy Records founder.
Much of the testimony was hard to watch. Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie, recounted being beaten and pressured into degrading sexual performances with strangers.
Here are five key moments from the trial, which resumes Monday:
Defense: Combs is a violent jerk and a swinger, but not a sex trafficker
Lawyer Teny Geragos took a novel approach to defending Combs in her opening statement.
She conceded the hip-hop impresario has a ''bad temper'' and is prone to violent outbursts that are often fueled by alcohol, jealousy and drugs.
But she maintained that while his actions might have warranted domestic violence charges, they aren't proof he engaged in sex trafficking and racketeering — the charges he faces.
Geragos argued that Combs' sexual habits were part of a swinger lifestyle involving consenting adults and reminded jurors that ''kinky'' sexual predilections don't equate to sex trafficking.