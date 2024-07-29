MARSEILLE, France — Alexandra Popp tried to stay positive after limping off the field in Germany's 4-1 loss to the United States at the Paris Olympics.

''It's not that bad," the striker said after Sunday's game as her right knee remained iced under elastic bandages. ''It's just due to fatigue.''

The Germany captain's injury was among several that have impacted teams as they fight to advance from the group stage, even as new rules for the Paris Games can help coaches respond.

French captain Wendie Renard was set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday for a thigh injury that forced her out of Sunday's game — a 2-1 loss to Canada. Colombia forward Catalina Usme left her team's 2-0 victory over New Zealand on a stretcher with a hip injury. Her status for the group finale against Canada was in doubt.

Japan's Aoba Fujino was spotted in a wheelchair in Nantes, where the Nadeshiko play Nigeria on Wednesday. Details about her injury were not available.

The 33-year-old Popp, who helped Germany win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, pledged: ''We'll get back on track.''

The summer heat, tight rosters that allow for less player rotation and an intense competition schedule may all be to blame.

Coaches are also treating injuries cautiously, knowing players will be needed as the tournament stretches on.

But new rules for the Paris Games help. Teams can now call up an alternate as an injury replacement for matches with six hour's notice, then can return those players to alternate status after the match.

In the past, if an alternate was used, they were a permanent replacement for the injured player for the remainder of the tournament. Rosters for the Olympics are smaller than other international tournaments, limited to 18 players and four alternates.

U.S. defender Tierna Davidson left the match in Marseille Sunday night with what appeared to be a leg injury. U.S. coach Emma Hayes did not have an update on Davidson's status after the match. The Americans, who have already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, finish the group stage on Wednesday against Australia.

The United States was already without Catarina Macario, who had a minor knee injury in the run-up to the Olympics and wasn't going to be available for the tournament. She was replaced by alternate Lynn Williams.

France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin had to be stretchered off against Canada. Peyraud-Magnin, who took a foot to the face in a scramble, was not seriously injured and was back at training on Monday with a black bandage on her face.

